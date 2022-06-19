Sara Matos rocks in pink at the “Idolos” gala. Find out which competitor got in the way. – TV

You don’t have to wait for Wednesday to give everything in pink. Okay, that’s what Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) rule dictates in “Giras e Terríveis”, that 2004 cinematic classic, but the look chosen by Sara Matos for the last gala of “Ídolos”, which took place this Saturday , June 18, on SIC, proves that every day is good for betting on bright colors. Even those in which the public’s decision about the expelled competitor generates indignation.

The presenter has already got us used to incredible looks, mainly using sparkles. At the previous gala, on June 11, she came up with a creation by Luísa Coelho, who created an elegant dress in a golden and shiny tone, challenged by Sara Matos’s stylist, Gabriela Pinheiro. However, this time, it returned to the usual schedule and it was the Portuguese creator Gonçalo Peixoto who again signed the key piece of this look.

A pink dress with long sleeves, which stood out for its uncovered shoulders and the peculiar cut on the front. Right at the top, but with a slit that, from time to time, revealed the pink shoes that came with it.

Sara Matos credits: Carla Pires / Instagram ” data-title=”Sara Matos – Sara Matos rocks pink at the “Idolos” gala. Find out which competitor got in the way. – MAGG”> credits: Carla Pires / Instagram

Even so, it was the By Santana Pires brass knuckles, studded with crystals, that stole our hearts — the same brand that Sara Matos used in the first live gala of “Ídolos”.

To complete the look, which, in itself, already highlighted Sara Matos’ tan, the presenter also presented Miguel Stapleton’s makeup and an irreverent hairstyle, with two braids intertwined in shiny bands, produced by Hairfusion Lisboa.

One more gala, one more contestant eliminated

But the gala this Saturday, the 18th, was not just about looks. This time, the contestants were challenged to act in a double dose, but not all of them won over the public.

Fábio Augusto was eliminated by decision of the spectators, but the elimination generated a wave of indignation on social networks.

“What to expect from a program where a ‘jury’ has no vote on the matter?”, “what a great injustice” or “that is, what had the most potential to win even the top-5? Ridiculous” were just some of the comments that flooded the comment box of the Instagram post in which SIC announced the eliminated contestant, with the caption “do you agree?”.

David Fonseca was the guest artist of the night and presented his new theme, “Chasing The Light”, on stage at SIC’s talent show. However, the comment box in which SIC and “Ídolos” shared their performance was also the subject of comments about the competitors, both about those still in the game and about Fábio Augusto, recently eliminated.

“How does a future finalist who was Fábio come out of the program?” wrote an internet user. “Edu, you are the greatest, you will win the ‘Idols’ 2022”, commented another user.