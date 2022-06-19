See Christian Bale’s Transformation into Gorr

New behind-the-scenes footage from Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) shows Christian Bale’s transformation to play Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, the main villain of the plot.

The images are from the reshoots, when Christian Bale was not available to shave his head for the role.

Therefore, the team had to wear prosthetics and makeup to make the actor go bald, as the look of Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods required.

Check out the behind-the-scenes footage of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) below.

More about Thor 4

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson.

The new film in the franchise, moreover, could be one of Marvel’s shortest, after its supposed length was revealed.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace.

But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.