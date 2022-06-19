See what it means to receive the message X3 in Caixa Tem

O box has is an app that became quite popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, through it the installments of Emergency Aid were deposited. In addition, it is responsible for making life easier for millions of Brazilians in their Bank transactions, since it has tools for sending and receiving values ​​via PIX, a section for paying bills, cell phone recharges, etc. However, some users are getting the X3 message while in use, which may disrupt the experience.

see below what does it mean to receive the message X3 in Caixa Tem.

Read more: Check out a new scam that cloned the Caixa Tem app

Does every cell phone have access to Caixa Tem?

The application developed by Caixa Econômica Federal is available for all devices, whether Android or iOS. In it, when creating an account for free, users can find most of the features available in other digital banks and financial apps. However, it is not uncommon to find instabilities in your system, which can cause a lot of headache for people.

In general, different messages appear to indicate an error or point out some inconsistency in the application, especially after updates. In the case of X3, it is aimed at users who have used the option to request microcredit at Caixa Tem. Fortunately, there is no reason to despair, this is an error that has a very simple solution.

What to do with the X3 error

First of all, it is important to understand that this instability when requesting microcredit is a result of the announcement of SIM Digital, which was responsible for attracting many Brazilians to the app. If you have come across this message, it is related to the chances you have of getting the requested credit on the platform. So, when it appears on a device, it is a sign that there is a high chance of getting the requested credit.

Still, not receiving it is also not a sign that you will not get the loan. If you prefer, you can track the order through the app itself, where the money will be deposited.