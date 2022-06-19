See who was good and who was bad in Santos’ draw with Bragantino – Gazeta Esportiva
Football / Brazilian Championship
See who was good and who was bad in Santos’ draw with Bragantino
Photo: Publicity/Santos
João Paulo – The best on the Santos field, with difficult defenses with the team in advantage on the scoreboard and already with the draw that saved the team from defeat (Photo: Disclosure / Santos)
Léo Baptistão – The striker did his part and scored twice, still in the first half. Even coming back from an injury, he showed determination and was willing as long as he could bear it (Photo: Disclosure / Santos)
Marcos Leonardo – Author of the assist for the second Santos goal, the striker sought to open spaces in the defense of Red Bull Bragantino with his movement (Photo: Disclosure / Santos)
Ângelo – The expectation was great for the title, but he was on the bench and only entered the field in the second half. But he did little on the field (Photo: Disclosure/Santos)
Jhojan Julio – The Ecuadorian was lost on the field. Annoyed by the crowd’s criticism, he couldn’t finish with precision and was flawed in the marking, especially in the first goal of Red Bull Bragantino (Photo: Disclosure / Santos)
