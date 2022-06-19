Short race in transport app costs more than R$ 1 thousand; understand

Imagine requesting a ride through the Uber app and discovering that the cost of the trip was around BRL 1,000. That’s what happened to producer and DJ Adriano Gomes, resident of the city of João Pessoa, capital of Paraíba. The case was reported by him on his official profile on the social network Twitter. The race, according to the boy, was fast and had a small mileage.

See too: It’s crowded! Emergency tricks to free up cell phone memory instantly

Short races cost more than R$1,000 in Uber; understand

According to Adriano’s account, inside the car, the boy decided to change the route, but ended up getting confused. He selected a street that was in another city, more than 150 km away from where he was.

At the end of the race, after arriving at the destination, the transport application reported that he owed an amount of R$ 1,081.39. The problem is that the wrong route was not completed, that is, the 150 km were not run.

Outraged by the amount charged, the boy tried to contact the application itself. The answer given by Uber was: “We have verified that you have already contacted my app help. As informed, we reviewed your trip and your case, and found that during your trip there was a dynamic price of 2.2x”.

The message goes on to state that: “however, this dynamic price was already included in the amount you were shown before starting the trip, and it is what you paid. Any other questions, call us!”

Passenger turned to social media

Not understanding what had happened, Adriano decided to expose the case on social media. “And @Uber_Brasil who simply charged more than a thousand in a small race and still gave the excuse that it was dynamic pricing. There is no logic, even if I had traveled all over João Pessoa, I would give this value”, he said on Twitter.

In turn, Uber contacted the boy and said that the amount overcharged will be refunded. “Anyway, as the trip did not follow the new requested route, a new value was recalculated and the excess will be reimbursed to the user”, said the company.