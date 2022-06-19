Flamengo and Paulo Sousa continue with an impasse over contractual termination

ten days after Paulo Sousa’s resignationO Flamengo and coach representatives still negotiate the payment method for the termination of contract in Portuguese. And the conversations gain new chapters every day.

According to information published by the newspaper The globethe coach threatened to take Flamengo to FIFA if the club does not pay the BRL 6 million fine for terminating the relationship. However, this Sunday (19), the legal vice president, Rodrigo Dunsheeused his Twitter profile to deny the fact.

The manager guaranteed that Flamengo will pay everything that Paulo Sousa and his coaching staff are entitled to and criticized the Portuguese’s staff for allegedly leaking the matter to the press.

“Is not true. Flamengo is a citizen club that fulfills its obligations. I won’t go into details because it’s an internal and private matter until it’s completed, but Flamengo will pay everything Paulo Sousa is entitled to and nothing more. Sad to see that they took the matter to the media. Terrible from Paulo Sousa’s staff,” Dunshee wrote.

in contact with ESPNHugo Cajuda, manager of a technician, did not want to take a position on the matter.

”I prefer not to comment. Silence sometimes says it all”said the agent.

understand the controversy

Paulo Sousa was fired from Flamengo after the 1-0 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino for the Brazilian Championship on the 9th of June. Since then, the coach and the club continue with an impasse over the Portuguese’s contract termination.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Flamengo went back on the agreement with the coach to pay the termination fine.

Last Friday (17), the red-black legal department would have sent documentation with different numbers to those that had been adjusted, suggesting a discount on the payment due. Such an attitude would have irritated the Portuguese, who was still in Rio de Janeiro to resolve pending issues.

According to the newspaper, the coach is considering taking the club to FIFA. Rubro-Negro owes the coach’s salaries until December, an amount that is around R$ 6 million, not counting what it needs to pay the members of the commission.