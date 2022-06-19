Tela Quente: Globo shows the movie ‘O Dia Do Atentado’ this Monday (20/06/2022)

Globo shows the film The Day of the Attack on the Hot Screen

THE Hot screen this Monday (20) shows the film the day of the attack. The traditional Globo film session is shown right after the soap opera Pantanal, at 10:35 pm, according to the station’s official schedule.

The crime film premiered in theaters in 2016 and now appears on Globo’s small screen. The Hot Screen movie was directed by filmmaker Peter Berg and featured a large cast of American movie stars.

John Goodman, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, Michelle Monaghan, Jake Picking and Alex Wolff are some of the actors who act in the film. Actress Melissa Benoist, who stars in the series Supergirl, also stars in the production.

Hot Screen Synopsis and trailer

In the film, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders, FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers and Commissioner Ed Davis search for those responsible for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Watch the trailer for The Day of the Bombing, attraction of the Hot Screen:

More film on Globo

The next day there’s more film on Globo. THE Afternoon session on Tuesday, June 21st, will screen the film The Book of Love (The Book Of Love), which airs at 3:30 pm, after the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa.

The American feature film was directed by filmmaker Bill Purple and has the actors Jessica Biel, Maisie Williams, Mary Steenburgen, Orlando Jones, Jason Sudeikis, Chloe Grace Moretz, Zach Braff, Paul Reiser, Cailey Fleming and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the cast. .

The Book of Love also had songs from the soundtrack composed by Justin Timberlake and Mitchell Owens. In the film, feeling unable to cope with the pain of losing his wife recently, an architect decides to befriend an introverted girl and agrees to help her build a raft to cross the Atlantic.