Telegram has better tools than WhatsApp; see 5 of them

WhatsApp is the most famous messaging application on the Brazilian internet. However, it must be recognized that Telegram has much more interesting and useful features.

Check out some of them here:

1 – Secret chat

If you like privacy, Telegram has always been a good option, as it doesn’t easily reveal your cell phone number. However, there are secret chats, which allow the self-destruction of a message or a file that has been sent. Even if the recipient takes a screenshot, you will know. Just access the menu and enter the “New Secret Chat” option.

2 – Bots for Telegram

Telegram bots are some of the most interesting features of the messaging app. It allows the user to create polls, automate actions, search for GIFs, participate in games. In fact, the application allows any user to create bots or to search using the @ in front of the word.

3 – Send message without sound

Maybe you don’t know, but there is the option to send a silent message via Telegram. Well, if you don’t want to disturb the recipient, your message can be forwarded without making any sound and without signaling notifications on your cell phone. The feature is very simple to use. Just select the option “Send without sun” when forwarding the file. You can even schedule the message to be sent.

4 – Hide the “last seen” selectively

Telegram has some tools that WhatsApp still struggles to implement. It allows the user to select contacts who cannot view the “last seen” information. In other words, the app lets anonymity come to life in its tools.

5 – Second number in the Telegram account

You can customize your Telegram account to the point where you can easily change numbers or add a second number without losing your contacts and information. Go to “Settings” and “Account” to change the number data.