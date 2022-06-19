The Almost Nominated for Best Picture (2000 to 2022)

From “I want to be John Malkovich” to “Introducing the Ricardos”, Caio Pimenta brings the works that hit the bar to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

2000 to 2009

with support from Harvey Weinstein“Rules of Life” surprised in the midst of a list of praised films and of greater repercussion, surpassing the sensational “I want to be John Malkovich”nominated in important categories such as Best Direction and Original Screenplay. “The Talented Ripley” was also another possibility with five nominations, the highest number among those who missed out on Best Picture.

Back in 2001, Harvey Weinstein attacked again with “Chocolate” for Best Picture, taking the spot from “Chocolate” for Best Picture.Billy Elliot”, nominated in Direction and Original Screenplay. Speaking of this category, there was also the possibility of its winner, “Almost Famous”.

In 2002, David Lynch’s nomination for Best Director may even induce to cite “City of Dreams”but, I see “Iris” with his nominations for the trio of leads as the film that stayed on the cutting line. “Amelie Poulin”nominated in five categories, was also another strong possibility.

“Talk to her” it was the biggest chance of Pedro Almódovar’s career to appear in the list of Best Film, after all, the master was awarded in Original Screenplay and nominated for Direction. However, competing with Saga “The Lord of the Rings” it was an arduous mission and ended up being left out.

If there’s a movie I hate in this life, it’s “Seabiscuit”: the damn horse took “God’s city”nominated for Best Direction, Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay and Editing, outside the Academy Award for Best Picture.

As early as 2005, it would be amazing to see “Eternal brightness”, but I think “Vera Drake’s Secret” and its traditional British style got closer, while “Johnny & June” it was only left out because the 2006 list was flawless.



2007 is a big question: “Dreamgirls” would be the obvious choice for being the musical of the moment with Eddie Murphy, Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson, in addition to having the most nominations of the year. Although, “Flight 93” got nominations in Directing with Paul Greengrass and Editing. I think the 9/11 movie ended up being the cut-line movie.

In the next issue, “The Aqualung and the Butterfly” grew in the final stretch and could have scored Best Picture had the Academy been more daring.

In 2009, it is impossible not to mention “Batman the dark knight”a snubbed Warner overproduction that prompted the change to allow up to 10 nominees.

2010 to 2022

This change in the first two years not only swelled the category but also left it without great options for snubbed. In 2010, it is possible to cite “Undefeated”by Clint Eastwood, in the following year, you can force “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part I”.

When the Academy made it flexible for up to 10 nominees, then we had more important productions out of contention.

“Millennium” hit the crossbar, but the heavy story may have made the David Fincher thriller not get the vote it needed.

In 2013, “Operation Skyfall” could have the first James in the top Oscar category even if “The master”by Paul Thomas Anderson, was running very close.

In the year of the World Cup in Brazil, “blue jasmine” was out in one of the best seasons of recent years.

the snub to “Foxcatcher” was completely inexplicable as the production was in Direction, Actor, Supporting Actor and Original Screenplay in 2015. If I had waited a year, “Carol” would certainly be in Best Picture taking advantage of the #MeToo momentum. In 2017, the most viable option left out was “Jackie”a drama by Pablo Larraín, which was not that exciting.

“I, Tonya” and “Mudbound” were on the cutting line in 2018, but I think the Margot Robbie-starring movie had more hype. “The First Man” was the next year’s movie with “Cold War” there on the glue.

In 2020, “Two Popes” could have formed a trio of Netflix in Best Picture and, perhaps, precisely this has prevented Fernando Meirelles’ great feature from getting there.

At the Oscars of the pandemic, “The Supreme Voice of the Blues” was another Netflix job along the way. In that same season, “Druk” and “One Night in Miami” had great chances.

Finally, this year, “Introducing the Ricardos” lost the final spot to sensational “Drive My Car”.