The Walking Dead Actors Who Died and Fans Didn’t Know

Originally released in 2010, The Walking Dead has seen several changes in the cast since season 1. What many fans don’t know is that several actors from the series have already died. The Walking Dead is currently airing its 11th (and final) season. But before the end, it is worth remembering the actors who have already said goodbye.

Although The Walking Dead is about to come to an end, everything indicates that the series’ universe will still take a long time to leave TV.

After all, AMC has already announced the production of several derivatives. One of them – called Isle of the Dead – will star Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie).

While The Walking Dead does not show its final stretch, remember below some actors from the series who have died in real life.

Scott Wilson

With a 50-year career in Hollywood, Scott Wilson is definitely the best-known actor on the list. Wilson began his career in the entertainment industry in 1967, with a powerful performance in the film In Cold Blood, based on the work of Truman Capote.

Since then, Scott Wilson has acted in over 80 film and TV projects. The actor joined the cast of The Walking Dead in season 2, in the role of Hershel Greene.

Eventually, Hershel became one of The Walking Dead’s most beloved characters. In real life, Scott Wilson passed away in October 2018 after a battle with cancer. The actor was 76 years old.

Russell Durham Comegys

Russell Durham Comegys appears in just one episode of The Walking Dead. In the 12th chapter of the 3rd season, the actor appears as a hitchhiker who asks for the help of Rick, Carl and Michonne.

Before being cast in The Walking Dead, Russell Comegys was known for small roles in films like The Punisher and series like The Vampire Diaries.

Russell Comegys’ journey, however, came to an abrupt end. The actor died in 2017, when he was just 45 years old, after being involved in a serious car accident.

Dango Nguyen

Credited on The Walking Dead as Dango Nu Yen, Dango Nguyen appeared in 7 episodes of the show’s 3rd season. In the AMC production, the actor played one of the Governor’s bodyguards.

Before turning to the acting world, Dango worked for decades as a firefighter and professional wrestler. In addition to participating in the 3rd season of The Walking Dead, the actor was part of the cast of series such as The Originals, MacGyver and NCIS: New Orleans.

Dango Nguyen passed away in 2019 after a long battle with cancer. The actor was just 48 years old.

Moses J. Moseley

You probably didn’t recognize Moses J. Moseley on The Walking Dead. After all, the actor appears under heavy makeup in the role of Mike, one of Michonne’s “pet zombies.

In addition to acting in The Walking Dead, Moses J. Moseley had small roles in some film productions. Among them, the Hunger Games: Catching Fire stands out.

Moses J. Moseley died in January 2022, aged 31. The cause of death was identified as a gunshot to the head. However, the autopsy could not conclude whether the actor committed suicide.

Rodney M. Hall

Relatively unknown, Rodney M. Hall played a zombie in the second episode of The Walking Dead season 1. In addition to the AMC series, the comedy film Passe Livre represents one of the actor’s most famous projects.

Hall also featured small roles in series such as Franklin & Bash, Drop Dead Diva, The Underlying and Devil’s Knot.

Little is known about the actor’s personal life. Rodney M. Hall passed away in 2013, aged 50, after suffering an accidental drug overdose.

In Brazil, new episodes of The Walking Dead are shown by Star+.