This is the safest way to turn off a notebook and few people know

Finished college work and the first thing you do is close your computer? Well, know that this could be damaging your PC, because there are ways to turn off a notebook and today you will know which is the safest.

First of all, you must have noticed that there is the option to shut down, suspend or hibernate on your laptop. But what are these things for anyway?

In cases where you just need to take a quick break, suspension is the right choice.

Now, if you don’t want to save all your work, but need to go outside for a while, hibernation is the best option.

From time to time, it is recommended to completely shut down your computer to keep it running smoothly.

But, after all, why are there so many ways to turn off a computer?

These mechanisms are intelligent ways your machine seeks to improve its performance and, in fact, “rest” and filter your processes.

It is important to know how to take good care of your computer and not skip these steps so as not to damage your PC’s operating system. Let’s understand which one you should use!

sleep mode

Sleep is a feature to give the device a quick rest without turning it off completely.

Once you click this option (or close the lid of your laptop), all your work and everything running is kept in your computer’s main memory.

You should use this option when you need to take a quick break and when you have enough battery as it continues to consume.

sleep mode

When you activate the hibernation mode your computer completely turns off, but when you open the device your work will continue there.

What happens then? Basically, your device freezes what you were doing, then shuts down your entire computer so there is no power consumption.

So this one is a good option for when you want to take a break but don’t want the energy consumption happening.

shutdown mode

Finally, there is the well-known shutdown function, which must be done regularly, because it cleans all the memory and rests the system.

Experts recommend shutting down the PC every other day to shut down all running activities and align the entire operating system.

However, remember: save everything before turning off the notebook!

