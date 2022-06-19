Tom Holland and Zendaya and More Famous Marvel Couples

Did you know that several members of the Marvel cast have dated in real life? Some of them have even exchanged alliances. Would it be a case of “life imitating art”? Or would the backstage of the MCU be an environment conducive to the formation of couples? Fans are already speculating on social media.

The fact that actors and actresses fall in love while filming movies and series is not exactly a surprise.

Continues after advertising

Some of the most iconic couples in Hollywood have met while filming joint projects. In other words, what happens at Marvel is not the exception, but the rule.

Insider website listed 10 Marvel actors who dated, flirted or married in real life; see below.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Although not part of the MCU, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have acted in Marvel movies. The actor played Matt Murdock in the film Daredevil, released in 2003. In the same film, Jennifer Garner played the heroine Elektra – who also won her solo film shortly after.

In real life, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner met while filming Daredevil. The actors exchanged rings in 2005, and since then, they have had 3 children. The marriage, however, ended in 2015.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson

In the MCU, Scarlett Johansson plays Black Widow, one of the most important female characters in the franchise. Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, plays the fun antihero Deadpool. With 2 movies released by Fox, the character should get his first adventure in the MCU soon.

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson’s relationship began in 2007. The couple made the union official in October 2008. Their marriage lasted just over 2 years, coming to an end in December 2010. Currently, Reynolds is married to actress Blake Lively, and Johansson, with comedian Colin Jost.

Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana

In the Marvel movies, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana are part of the same team of heroes: the Guardians of the Galaxy. In the MCU’s cosmic franchise, Zoe Saldana plays the alien Gamora. Bradley Cooper, in turn, voices the Rocket raccoon.

The actors also played husband and wife in the film The Words, released in 2012. In real life, Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper lived a short relationship between 2011 and 2012. The relationship would have lasted just three months.

Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence

Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence – at least so far – are not part of the MCU. But in the X-Men franchise, actors play very important characters: Beast and Mystique. In the role of mutants, the duo acted in several Fox films such as First Class and Dark Phoenix.

The actors met on the set of X-Men: First Class, and started dating 4 months before the film’s release. The relationship lasted just over a year, with the separation confirmed in January 2013. But apparently, Nicholas and Jennifer remained good friends after the end.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

In The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone played an iconic couple. The British actor played Peter Parker, the titular hero, while Emma Stone rocked as Gwen Stacy, Spidey’s girlfriend.

In a case of “life imitates art”, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone also started dating for real. The relationship started in mid-2012, and lasted about 3 years. The couple announced their separation in 2015.

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly

Paul Bettany was introduced to the MCU with the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the Marvel movies (and series), the actor plays the android Vision. Jennifer Connelly also lives an artificial intelligence: the actress voices Karen, the virtual assistant in Peter Parker’s costume.

Connelly also plays Betty Ross in the film The Incredible Hulk, released in 2003. Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly met in 2001, while filming A Beautiful Mind. The actors got married in 2003, and in the same year they welcomed their first child. They remain together to this day.

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

Known for playing extravagant and fun characters, Sam Rockwell joins the cast of the MCU in the role of Justin Hammer, the great villain of Iron Man 2. Leslie Bibb, in turn, makes appearances in several Marvel films as reporter Christine Everhart.

Sam and Leslie met on the set of the film Frost/Nixon, in 2007. In the same year, the actors started dating – and are together to this day. However, they never got married. In an interview published in 2007, Rockwell revealed that he does not wish to have children.

Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan

In the MCU, Dominic Cooper is known for his performance as the young Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. The British Gemma Chan plays two different characters in the Marvel movies: Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and Sersi in Eternals.

It is not known exactly when the actors started dating, but it seems that the passion began during the filming of the movie Stratton: Special Forces. Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan took to the relationship in 2018. Little is known about the relationship as they both prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya represent, without a doubt, the most popular couple in the MCU. In Marvel movies, actors play Peter Parker and MJ. The duo has already starred in three Spider-Man solo features: Homecoming, Far From Home and, most recently, Homecoming.

In real life, Tom Holland and Zendaya took up the relationship in November 2021 – after months of denying rumors about the alleged relationship. The two remain together to this day, and usually delight fans with fun records on social media.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Considered one of the most beloved actors in the MCU, Tom Hiddleston is the interpreter of Loki. In addition to acting in several Marvel movies, the character has his own series on Disney+. Zawe Ashton, in turn, has not yet debuted in the MCU – but is already confirmed as the villain of The Marvels (the continuation of Captain Marvel).

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton represent the latest couple in the MCU. According to the tabloid The Sun, the actors started dating in 2019, but the relationship was only confirmed in 2021. Currently, the actors are engaged.