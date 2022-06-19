Under pressure, Fortaleza faces América-MG for Série A with a single objective: to win

It will be in the midst of enormous external pressure caused by the protests of fans, and also internal, with the removal of Lucas Crispim and Renato Kayzer from the professional team, that Fortaleza will enter the field for the decisive duel against América-MG today, at 18 pm hours, at Arena Castelão, for the 13th round of Serie A. Even in the face of the troubled scenario, there is no other option but to win.

After the 3-2 defeat suffered by Avaí in Florianópolis, the tricolor cast was welcomed in the capital of Ceará last Friday, 17, under shouts of “team without shame”, uttered by a group of fans who went to the airport Pinto Martins complain about the bad phase of the team in the Brasileirão. The tone of the charge was extrapolated when players like Robson, Benevenuto and Lucas Crispim were physically attacked.

On the same day, Crispim decided to anticipate his 28th birthday party, which should only happen on Sunday, 19th, after the game against América-MG. The attitude was considered disrespectful by the direction of Fortaleza, who decided to remove him from the squad. On the other hand, Renato Kayzer, the biggest purchase in Ceará football, Esportes O POVO found that internal behaviors have not been pleasing and the striker should no longer be used on the field.

Lantern of the tournament with only seven points won out of a possible 36, Tricolor do Pici started the year with undefeated titles in the Northeast Cup and Ceará Championship, in addition to the historic classification for the Libertadores Round of 16, but the use of 19% in the competition national team changed the course of the season. Once promising, it became worrying.

Against Coelho, the three points become fundamental for the team to be able to alleviate the situation in the table and, depending on the other results – such as a possible defeat of Juventude (19th) -, to leave the last place, as well as to reduce the distance to the 16th place, a zone that guarantees permanence in the elite, currently occupied by Goiás, with 14 points.

For that, the red-blue-and-white team will have to overcome not only the bad moment, but also Arena Castelão. Acting as home team, Leão did not triumph against any opponent, accumulating four draws and three setbacks – the second worst performance among all the clubs that compete in the tournament.

On the other hand, América-MG has not been a visitor with good numbers in Serie A and the Ceará team can take advantage of that. In six games, Coelho won only one match, suffered four defeats and drew once. The Minas Gerais club is also not in a good phase of the year. In the last nine times it entered the field, two for Libertadores and seven for the Brasileirão, Vagner Mancini’s team added one triumph, four setbacks and four draws.

Among the absences, Vojvoda will not be able to count on forward Robson, suspended for the third yellow card, and Tinga, handed over to the medical department. The steering wheel Hercules is doubtful for the match. On the other hand, the Argentine coach will have the important return of Yago Pikachu, the team’s top scorer in 2022, with 14 goals and eight assists. Depietri and Matheus Vargas may also appear as an option among those listed.

Fortaleza vs America MG

Strength

3-5-2: Boeck; Landázuri, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe (Hercules), Zé Welison, Lucas Lima and Capixaba; Moses and Silvio Romero. Technician: Vojvoda

America-MG

4-3-3: Jailson; Raúl Cáceres (Patric), Conti, Éder and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Gustavinho; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo and Aloísio. Coach: Vagner Mancini.

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Time and date: Sunday, June 19 at 6 pm

Referee: Leandro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Broadcast: Radio O POVO CBN and Premiere

