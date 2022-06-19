Unmissable series for medicine lovers

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Series and movies can undoubtedly bring clarity to those who have not yet decided which profession to pursue in the future, especially with the National High School Exam scheduled for this November.

Therefore, the Trecobox Team has separated a list of series recommendations for medicine lovers and those who intend to dedicate their lives to saving others. You can check the list below.

Perfect series for those who want to study medicine

ER – Medical Shift

1994 – 2008 | 15 Seasons | Series Available on HBO Max

ER deals with the daily emergency of a public hospital in Chicago, seen from the perspective of the doctors and nurses who work there. Professional conflicts and the stories of patients treated in the emergency room are mixed with the personal dramas of doctors.

Under pressure

2017 – 2022 | 5 Seasons | Series available on Globoplay

On a very tense day, with a typical war scenario, the doctors of a public hospital, used to a harsh reality, will have to face another tense decision when three patients in serious condition need help at the same time. With few resources, they have to serve everyone and deal with the social pressures of that situation.

New Amsterdam

2018 – Currently | 4 Seasons | Series available on Globoplay

Follow the charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the hospital’s newest medical director. Committed to breathing new life into the hospital, Dr. Goodwin struggles with bureaucracy and a lack of funds to bring the institution back to its glory days.

Chicago Med

2015 – Currently | 7 Seasons | Series available on Globoplay

Spin-off of Chicago Fire, the series follows the daily life of a group of doctors and nurses in a Chicago hospital. Among them, Dr. Hannah Tremble (Laurie Holden), a cold and brilliant surgeon; director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), who does not approve of the political system in which the institution is inserted, but is always trying to help others; The Doctor. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), chief of psychiatry; The Doctor. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and nurse Maggie Seaver (Yaya DaCosta).

Grey’s Anatomy

2005 – Currently | 18 Seasons | Series available on Globoplay

With narration by physician Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), the hospital drama presents the professional and personal lives of surgeons and interns at a hospital in the city of Seattle.

Subscriptions to HBO Max and Globoplay, platforms on which the series are available, cost a monthly fee of R$19.90 and R$24.90, respectively.