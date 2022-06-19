Video shows Russian fighter jet skimming before crashing into border

Admin 7 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views




Video shows Russian fighter jets swooping over Kharkiv

Video shows Russian fighter jets swooping over Kharkiv

Photo: reproduction

A video taken in Kharkiv, a city close to the Russian-Ukrainian border, shows an impressive flyby made by a Russian fighter jet in the midst of the conflicts of the war that reaches eastern Europe.

In the images it is possible to see that the fighter passes very close to an avenue of Kharkiv and still ‘thin strip’ of electrical wires.

The video also shows another fighter that would be carrying out training in the region.

According to Russian state media, the fighter crashed moments later after facing “technical problems” and the pilot managed to save himself after ejecting from the aircraft.

Another record that also ended up on social media brings images of the fighter wreckage.

According to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulothe fighter is of the Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot model and is very common in the conflict.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

American company offers BRL 10,200 to anyone who spends 30 days with 100 cockroaches at home

An unusual situation has reverberated among internet users. A US pest control company is offering …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved