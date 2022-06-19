Welcome to Raccoon City’ Coming This Week to HBO Max – JBox

It was announced in the HBO Max that the movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be released next Friday, June 24, on the streaming service.

The production is a reboot of the series of feature films produced in the west between 2002 and 2017. Welcome to Raccoon City premiered on the day December 2nd of last year in Brazilian cinemaswith an adaptation focused on the first two games of the franchise.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the long account with Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jil Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), lily gao (Ada Wong), Tom Hopper (Alber Wesker), Neal McDonough (William Birkin), Donal Log (Brian Irons) and Marina Mazepa (Lisa Trevor) in the cast.

At the moment, resident Evil has another live-action in production, this being a series for Netflix that premieres in July. The series is a partnership with Constantin Filmalso responsible for the franchise’s films, and the first episode should be called “Welcome to New Raccoon City” (“Welcome to the New Raccoon City“).

Source: HBO Max

resident Evil or biohazard (original Japanese title) is a video game franchise created by Shinji Mikami and developed by capcom, popularly known as a series of survival horror, although some more recent games have also included the action genre. The game’s plots often follow civilians or agents trying to survive in infected cities, or fighting bioterrorist organizations.

In addition to games, comics, books and other media are also released. The 9 films derived from the games (with the exception of a short film) were officially released in Brazil, and three of them, starring the actress Milla Jovovichare available via streaming at Netflix. A manga version, titled “Resident Evil: Marhawa Desire” was published here in Brazil by Publishing company panini in 2012, with 5 bound volumes.