Which movie will be on Sunday on TV Globo?

An action movie will be on Today’s Maximum Temperature, Sunday, June 19 (06/19), on TV Globo’s schedule, at 12:45 pm (Brasilia time). Its about “bumblebee”.

In 1987, Bumblebee is on Earth to fulfill a mission at the behest of Optimus Prime. Until Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), about to turn 18, finds a yellow Beetle in pieces, bruised and unusable in a junkyard in a small California beach town.

The car is Bumblebee himself, who happens to be fixed by the girl. Until Charlie gets a surprise when he realizes that the car actually has a life of its own.

see trailer

Maximum Temperature Movie today, 19



bumblebee

When: Today, Sunday, June 19 (19/06), at 12:45 pm

Where: Globo open channel

