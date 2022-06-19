who are the 7 best couples on streaming

Love is in the air. Valentine’s Day happens next Sunday, (12), and nothing better than joining the loved one to enjoy a weekend of series and movies. To celebrate the date, we’ve separated a list of the best couples of productions available exclusively on streaming. Check out:

Emma and Dexter (One Day)

Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter (Jim Sturgess) met in college on July 15th. This date serves as a basis for tracking their lives over 20 years. During this period, Emma struggles to be successful in her career, while Dexter finds easy success, both at work and with women. Even passing through several people, their lives are always, in some way, interconnected.

The film available on Star+.

Henry and Lucy (Like It’s the First Time)

Inspired by the story of Michelle Philpots, a British woman who lost her memory after being in a traffic accident, “As If It Was the First Time” follows Henry Roth (Adam Sandler), a flirtatious veterinarian who lives in Hawaii and is famous for the large number of of tourists it conquers. His new target is Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore), who lives there and with whom Henry is madly in love. But there’s a problem: Lucy suffers from a lack of short-term memory, which causes her to quickly forget events that just happened. With that, Henry is forced to conquer her day after day to stay by her side.

The movie Available on Star+.

Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Anyone looking for a teen romance might be pleased with “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling book. In addition, the film still has two sequels on Netflix: “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” and “To All the Boys: Now and Forever.”

The first feature tells the story of Lara Jean (Lana Condor), a teenager who has written a letter to every boy she has ever fallen in love with. None of the boys had read the letter until, unexpectedly, it was sent to each recipient. From then on, Lara’s life changes completely, having to deal with embarrassment and the emergence of a romance.

All three “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” movies are available on Netflix.

Elle and Noah (The Kissing Booth)

In the series of films “The Kissing Booth”, you will know the story of the character Elle (Joey King), who has her first kiss with the prettiest boy in school. O Big dilemma when she falls in love with Noah Flynn, brother of her childhood best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) – breaking an important rule of friendship between the two. But the situation was resolved peacefully, the main couple was able to maintain their romance, until the former bad boy went to study at Harvard. The film was so successful that it soon gained two sequels.

The “A Barraca do Beijo” movies can be watched on Netflix.

Aladdin and Jasmine (Aladdin)

Aladdin (Mena Massoud) is a young thief who lives off petty theft to survive. One day, he helps a young woman retrieve a valuable bracelet, unaware that she is actually Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott). With the help of a genius (Will Smith), they go on several adventures to reach this distant love.

the movie is available on Disney+.

Troy and Gabriella (High School Musical)

Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) is a popular kid, while Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Anne Hudgens) is a studious young woman. During the holidays, they discover, in a karaoke contest, that they are passionate about singing (and also about each other). They meet again at the beginning of classes, as, by coincidence, Gabriella was enrolled exactly in Troy’s class. When auditions for the school musical begin, they meet again, this time in a battle for the leading roles in the production.

the movie is available on Disney+.

Mitchie and Shane (Camp Rock)

Mitchie Torres (Demi Lovato) really wants to attend the famous “Camp Rock” summer music camp, but all she can get is a job in the kitchen. One of the young participants, Shane (Joe Jonas), hears her singing and falls in love with her voice, but before taking on her enormous talent and finally performing, the girl needs to build up courage.

The film is available on Disney+.