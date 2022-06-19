Who is Francia Márquez, lawyer, former domestic worker and first black woman to occupy the vice-presidency of Colombia | World

Activist in defense of human rights and the environment, the lawyer Francia Márquez was elected this Sunday (19) vice president of Colombia, the first black woman to hold the position. She and presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla fighter and now a senator from Colombia, won the country’s presidential elections. Petro became the first leftist president to be chosen by Colombians by beating candidate Rodolfo Hernández.

Born in the district of La Toma, in the west of the country, Francia was the leader of a popular movement against mineral exploration in the region, a struggle that earned her recognition with the Goldman Prize (considered the “Nobel for the Environment”) in 2018. .

2 of 4 Francia Márquez (left) and Gustavo Petro (right) during a political event this Sunday (22) — Photo: Juan BARRETO/AFP Francia Márquez (left) and Gustavo Petro (right) during a political event this Sunday (22) – Photo: Juan BARRETO/AFP

After spending more than 10 years working in social movements, Francia had launched her pre-candidate for the presidency of Colombia in 2021. However, as the campaign progressed, she became part of the ticket of Gustavo Petro, a candidate of the left.

A 40-year-old woman with a law degree from the University of Santiago de Cali, Francia is a single mother of two and has a life story closely linked to social activism.

As a young woman, she worked as a gold prospector and as a domestic servant, a role she held to pay for her studies.

3 of 4 A wall painting in Suarez shows Francia Márquez — Photo: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP A wall painting in Suarez shows Francia Márquez — Photo: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

When he was of age, he led movements against the expansion of mining in the region and grew within the Colombian political scene.

During the campaign, she promised, if elected, to help create and maintain rights for women, blacks, indigenous people, peasants and the LGBTQIA+ population.

“For me, taking a position in the State is not the end of the path. The end for me is to dignify life, to take care of life, to live in a more just and dignified place for everyone. The end is to reduce black mortality. Getting to the presidency of Colombia is a means, occupying the state is a means to continue moving this fight that we want as a people and as humanity”, said Francia Márquez before joining Petro’s ticket.

In 2014, as president of the Association of Afro-descendant Women of Yolombó, she organized the “Mobilization of black women for the care of life and ancestral territories”, a movement that brought together people from the north of Cauca and advanced to Bogotá (capital) to demand their rights. .

4 of 4 Francia Márquez holding the Goldman Prize for the Environment, in 2018 — Photo: Disclosure Francia Márquez holding the Goldman Prize for the Environment, in 2018 — Photo: Disclosure

In 2018, after receiving the Goldman Prize for the Environment, Francia launched herself as a candidate to lead the Chamber of Afro-descendant Communities.