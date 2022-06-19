With returns and three new casualties, Flamengo discloses related to face Atlético-MG

O Flamengo released the list of related for the match against Atlético-MG, which takes place at 16:00 this Sunday, in Mineirão. The new absences are David Luiz, Thiago Maia and Bruno Henrique. They then join Santos, Fabrício Bruno and Matheus França as the embezzlers of Rubro-Negro.

It is worth remembering that David Luiz and Bruno Henrique were injured in the game of the last round, against Cuiabá, and had to be substituted in the first half. The defender felt pain in the back of the right thigh. The attacker suffered a right knee multi-ligament injury.

In the case of Thiago Maia, the steering wheel performed this Saturday with fever and body pain. Therefore, he was released by Flamengo. He even took the test for Covid-19, but the result was negative.

It is also worth noting that Isla was not listed. He was released to negotiate with Univerisdad Católica, Chile. In this way, shirt 44 should no longer wear the Flamengo shirt.

On the other hand, coach Dorival Júnior counts on the return of Rodrigo Caio and Marinho. The first was out of the game against Dourado, because it followed the load control work. The second, in turn, returns after fulfilling automatic suspension for third yellow card.

SEE FLAMENGO RELATED

goalkeepers: Diego Alves, Hugo Souza and Matheus Cunha

defenders: Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira, Pablo and Rodrigo Caio

sides: Ayrton Lucas, Filipe Luís, Matheuzinho and Rodinei

steering wheels: Andreas Pereira, João Gomes and Willian Arão

Socks: Arrascaeta, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Victor Hugo

attackers: Gabi, Lázaro, Marinho, Pedro and Vitinho