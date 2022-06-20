41 songs from the movie “Charlie’s Angels”

– ADVERTISE HERE –



Released in mid-2019, the new version of “Charlie’s Angels” (from the original title “Charlie’s Angels”), reached the public bringing great references and a lot of empowerment.

– ADVERTISE HERE –



Packed with plenty of action and the franchise’s trademark espionage, the story follows the intelligent and skilled Sabina, Jane and Elena, whose new mission is to take care of a powerful and dangerous prototype so that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Directed by American actress, director and producer Elizabeth Banks, Charlie’s Angels stars none other than Kristen Stewart, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role inSpencer“, by Ella Balinska (“The Athena”), and by British actress and singer Naomi Scott, known for her performance in the live-action of “Aladdin“.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Once again the female strength of the production is evidenced, the soundtrack of the feature also brought great voices from the music industry, such as the Brazilian Anitta, who can be heard with the track “Panther” in a scene that takes place in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

The title track, titled “Don’t Call Me Angel“, is a partnership between Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. The collaboration yielded an official clip.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

American Bonnie McKee also appears on the list with the song “Bombastic“.

– PUBLICITY –

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

Ariana Grande, who is present several times on the track, also sings the sensual “How I Look On You“.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

In addition to the ones highlighted above, after the footer of this article you will find a playlist containing the other songs played in “As Panteras”, which is currently available on Amazon Prime and HBO Max platforms.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Thank you so much for your visit and for reading this article! Share with your friends and people you know who also like it The Panthersand follow the music nation through twitter, Google News, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Spotify. You can also receive our daily updates via email – Register. If you find any typos or information errors, please let us know by clicking here. We hope all is well with you and your family. Don’t forget that vaccination against COVID is already is available nationwide. Those who have already received the 1st and 2nd dose, remember to take the complementary dose and even after full vaccination, it is necessary to follow the necessary care measures to contain the coronavirus. Take care of yourself!



In case this player no load, please try to access it by clicking here. Follow her NM at the Instagram and twitter.

– ADVERTISE HERE –