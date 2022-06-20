5 Netflix series for those who enjoyed watching “Intimacy”

The new series “Intimacy” recently launched on Netflix, surprised many with its story and endings. Today (20) she is among the 6 most watched at the moment on streaming. If you have already watched and enjoyed the mystery, we have prepared a list of series similar to Intimacy. Check out the list below!

Unbelievable

Based on true events, the series “Unbelievable” tells the story of a teenager who withdraws a rape complaint while two detectives from another state investigate evidence that could reveal the truth.

House of Cards

Frank uses a young reporter, Zoe Barnes, to leak a story that gets the White House in trouble. Claire makes a cruel decision at work.

The Power and the Law

At its worst after an accident, ambitious Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller returns to active duty by taking on a murder case.

clickbait

When Nick Brewer is kidnapped and his life depends on a sinister online game, those closest to him race to find out who’s behind it. Watch as much as you like. Betty Gabriel, Zoe Kazan and Adrian Grenier co-star in this tech thriller series.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of a powerful politician is turned upside down when scandalous secrets are uncovered and he is accused of a shocking crime. Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend star in this adaptation by David E.

