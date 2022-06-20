8 Engaging, Award-Winning Dramas to Help You See the World from Other Perspectives

If a good movie is able to engage us, amuse us and relax us from real life for a couple of hours, to the same extent the best drama can also help us to face and expand the way we see this reality. Cinema is fantasy, but fantasy helps us to walk (and transform) life in its most concrete sense: the best and most inspiring films, while transforming our perspectives on the world, usually collect awards at shows and festivals.

-Watch 5 Cannes award-winning movies that are available on Amazon Prime Video

Sensitivity, originality, courage and talent are elements that unite the most inspiring films, focusing on themes and stories as varied as life itself. Poverty and overcoming, the limits of the body and health, the relationship between children and parents, racism and the passage of time, fraternal bonds, the struggle of immigrants for a better life, music and chemical dependency, the creation of a family, and so much more. The universes of dramas that teach us so much about what we live outside of cinema are infinite – in fact explored by the works of this selection.

-Brazilian cinema shines in Cannes with ‘Bacurau’ and ‘Vida Invisível de Eurídice Gusmão’

Because to invite the reader to look at the movie screen and see real life, we selected 8 engaging and specially awarded dramas – recognized in shows, awards and festivals around the world. All films in this selection are available on Amazon Prime Videoto be seen and reviewed, in a special selection of the best and most awarded cinematographic works of all time within the platform.

One of the greatest classics in the history of cinema, bike thieves was directed by Vittorio de Sica and tells the story of a father who struggles to support his family in post-war Italy – and has stolen his bicycle, his means of transport, his livelihood, in one of the most touching and influential films of all time. times. Oscar and Golden Globe winner for Best Foreign Language Film, among many other awards.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson and directed by Denzel Washington, A Boundary Between Us is set in the 1950s and details the story of former baseball player Troy Maxson, played by Washington, along with his wife Rose, played by Viola Davis, struggling to care for his family and the people he loves in a world that imposes itself. as a barrier. With over 96 nominations and 29 awards, the film won Viola the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

-Moonfall and Night Sky: Science Fiction Featured Among Amazon Prime Video May Releases

Drummer and ex-addict Ruben is faced with the biggest dilemma of his life when he discovers he is losing his hearing: for fear that he will suffer a relapse, his girlfriend takes the metal drummer to visit a rehabilitation home for the deaf. Directed by Darius Marder, The sound of silence is Oscar winner for Best Editing and Best Sound.

Directed by Robert Redford and starring Tom Skerritt and Brad Pitt, Nothing lasts forever explores a strict reverend’s relationship with his family, especially his two sons, who face the demands of a firm upbringing as they seek to bond with their parents – especially through their shared fishing habit. Oscar winner for Best Cinematography.

A journalist in love with life sees his reality drastically transform after a stroke takes away all the movements of his body. When he awakens, he is lucid, but able to move only his left eye. Directed by Julian Schnabel, The Aqualung and the Butterfly won the Golden Globe and Cannes Festival for Best Director.

-7 Great Movies About Exorcism in Horror Film History

Classic directed by Barry Levinson, Rain Man tells the story of young Charlie Babbit who, when dividing his father’s inheritance, discovers an autistic older brother he didn’t know existed: what was initially interest, becomes closeness, affection and love. Starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffmann, the film won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Hoffmann and Best Screenplay, as well as the Golden Globes for Best Picture and Best Actor, also for Hoffmann.

Latest film from the selection and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Minari – In Pursuit of Happiness details the trajectory of a family of Korean immigrants who go to live on a farm in the state of Arkansas in order to improve their lives – and sees reality change even more with the arrival of the loving and cunning grandmother. Nominated for 138 awards and winner of 54, the film won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-jung and the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

-6 movies that terrified those who grew up in the 90s

The film Captain Fantastic is directed by Matt Ross, and tells the story of a father, played by Viggo Mortensen, who lives with his family isolated from society, in an effort to raise his six children in the best possible way: a tragedy forces the family to abandon your private paradise and return to society. Best Director Winner in Session Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival.