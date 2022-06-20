Actress makes virtual crowdfunding of 128 thousand reais to pay lawyer for her divorce with ‘Titanic’ and ‘Fantastic Four’ star – Monet

+



Alice Evans and ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd with girlfriend Bianca Wallace (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Alice Evans is asking friends and fans for financial help to pay the legal expenses of her divorce from actor Ioan Gruffudd. The 53-year-old artist started a virtual crowdfunding on the GoFundMe platform, exposing her difficulties and asking for donations. At the moment, the celebrity has already raised US$ 730, just over 3,700 reais, of the US$ 25,000, plus 128,000 reais, requested by her.

Evans and Gruffudd have been together since 2000, when they met while filming ‘102 Dalmatians’ (2000). They married in 2007, had two daughters, and broke up in January 2021.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans with their daughters (Photo: Instagram)

The end of the celebrity couple was marked by several accusations of the actress on social networks. She said the ex abandoned her and her daughters and exposed several hostile email exchanges between the two. Shortly after, the star of ‘Fantastic Four’ (2005) and ‘Titanic’ (1997) made public his relationship with actress Bianca Wallace, his co-star in the series ‘Harrow’.

“Hello. I never in a million years thought I could do this,” writes Evans in the text asking for financial aid. “Until recently everything seemed to be going well in my life. I had a wonderful husband and two brilliant daughters who cost us everything in IVF but it was worth it! However, in August 2020, when the pandemic was really starting, my whole world came crashing down.”

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans in a scene from 102 Dalmatians (2000) (Photo: Reproduction)

“Since that date I have struggled not only as a single mother to my babies, but also trying to cover bills and food and legal fees (oh! , bills, pension, everything. Yesterday all my accounts ran out and I couldn’t buy anything. The same day, my husband’s lawyer sent me a letter saying that I should go to court on August 2nd to argue ‘my case’ in the divorce.”

Ioan Gruffudd with Chris Evans and Jessica Alba in a scene from one of the films in the Fantastic Four franchise (Photo: Playback)

The text closes by saying: “I currently do not have a lawyer and do not have the funds to pay for one. If I don’t show up in court, I will be disrespected and I have no idea what will happen to me or my daughters at this point. I’m asking for help – something I’ve never done in my life and never expected to do. I have no parents or relatives to borrow. Just me, my brother and his wife in the UK and my daughters here in Los Angeles. Yes, it’s embarrassing. But here I am. Anything you can will help. Thank you so much, Alice.”

Tensions between the actress and her ex-husband came to a head last February, when he got a restraining order that prevents the mother of his daughters from coming within 100 meters of him and his girlfriend. The order also prohibits her from mentioning them on social media. Gruffudd and his new girlfriend are currently working on a documentary about Bianca Wallace’s battle with multiple sclerosis. He has not yet spoken publicly about the virtual crowdfunding created by his ex-wife.