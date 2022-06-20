The campaign of sixth championship of the 2009 Brazilian Championship will remain forever in the memory of Flamengo fans. The team led by Hadrian, petkovic and company achieved a historic breakthrough in the table to take the title. After the end of the championship, the squad suffered numerous casualties for the following season, the Emperor even took a chance on Italian football.

After the dispute between Carioca, won by Botafogo, the shirt number 10 of Gávea accepted a proposal from Pomegranate and returned to Italian football. Unlike the glory days lived at Inter Milan, Adriano would leave through the back doors in the Romanist team in less than a year. In 2011, the athlete came to wear the Corinthians shirt, where he scored the goal of the Serie A title that season.

A teammate from Flamengo’s times would also leave to write history at another club. the attacker Aleilson, who was 24 years old in 2009, was part of the Brazilian champion squad. Despite playing only 33 minutes in one match, in the 5-0 defeat to Coritiba, the athlete had his name on the list of professional champions that year. After three months in Gávea, Aleilson would go to Olaria.

The player played for several clubs in the country, such as Bahia, Bragantino, Paysandu and Remo. Now 37 years old, the striker defends the Amapá train and reached a significant milestone in his career. Aleilson became the highest scorer in the history of Serie D, scoring his 28th goal in the tournament. For the current team, there are already nine balls in the nets, leaving the team in fourth position in group A. Alegol is one of the top scorers of this edition of the competition, tying with Rafael Tavares do Amazonas.