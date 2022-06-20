After closing with Cebolinha, Flamengo aims for four more reinforcements for the season | Flamengo



Rodolfo Landim – Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

Published 06/19/2022 19:55

Rio – With Everton Cebolinha close to being made official, Flamengo will seek to hire other reinforcements for the current season. According to information from the portal “Coluna do Fla”, Rubro-Negro prioritizes the hiring of four more players for the second half.

The positions would be: a right-back, two midfielders and a midfielder. Some of these positions were defined because Flamengo lost or may lose players from the squad who perform these functions, in addition to others being seen as lacking in the red-black group.

For the side, Rubro-Negro already wanted a signing, however, it became even more priority with the departure of Maurício Isla. Flamengo counts on Matheuzinho and Rodinei for the sector. However, the second has a contract until the end of the year and may not follow in 2023.

For the midfield, Rubro-Negro is saying goodbye to Andreas Pereira, who returns to Manchester United. However, Willian Arão and André Gomes could transfer. With that, two midfielders would be considered a priority for the carioca club.

Flamengo is still looking for a midfielder. The reinforcement would be to replace Arrascaeta. The carioca club has been looking for a player for the position without success for some time. The understanding is that Rubro-Negro needs a replacement, when the Uruguayan is with his team.