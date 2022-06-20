After firing the actor in 2018, Disney returns to use the image of Johnny Depp | Entertainment

Disney is back to using the face of Johnny Depp after he won the defamation suit against Amber Heard . The company had withdrawn his image due to allegations that he was ‘abusive and aggressor’

The actor’s image as Captain Jack Sparrow was projected during a Pirates of the Caribbean fireworks display at Disneyland Paris this weekend.

During the trial, Depp confirmed to Heard’s lawyer that ‘nothing on this earth’, not even ‘$300 million’ could get him back working for Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

2 of 3 Image of Johnny Depp at Disney Paris — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Image of Johnny Depp at Disney Paris — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The company fired Depp just four days after Heard made domestic abuse allegations against him in a 2018 Washington Post editorial. But last month a Virginia court ruled in the actor’s favor against his ex-wife in her libel trial, ordering her to pay him $15 million in damages.

One of Depp’s central allegations in his lawsuit was that Heard calling himself a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’ caused him to lose his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the hit Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

In 2018, Disney head of production Sean Bailey confirmed that Depp was no longer a part of the franchise’s future plans, but did not attribute the decision to the allegations against him.

“We want to bring new energy and vitality. I love movies [Piratas]but part of the reason (writers) Paul (Wernick) and Rhett (Reese) are so interesting is that we want to kick the pants in the pants,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

3 of 3 Pirates of the Caribbean presentation at Disney — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Pirates of the Caribbean presentation at Disney — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The announcement didn’t please many, and now fans are demanding that Disney apologize to Depp and reinstate him in the character’s role. The ruling clearly still bothers Depp, who told the court he believed it boiled down to allegations that he was a ‘wife beater’.

“Two years went by of constant worldwide conversation about me being this wife beater. So I’m pretty sure Disney was trying to cut ties for safety,” the actor said.

Hollywood mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer has already confirmed that there are two scripts in the works for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but none with Johnny Depp. About the film having a female protagonist, he said: “We are talking to Margot Robbie. We’re developing two scripts – one with her, one without.’