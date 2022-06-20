After troubled week, Jô appears on stage playing pagode

Even after a troubled week in which striker Jô terminated his contract with Corinthians, discovered that he got his lover pregnant and ended the marriage, the athlete did not stop enjoying life. A video of the ex-Timão on stage is circulating on social media, playing a tantan with a pagode group this Saturday (18/6).

A video similar to this was what caused revolt in fans of the São Paulo club after Jô was seen in similar conditions while Corinthians was defeated in a Brazilian championship match. The next day, the striker missed training and shortly afterwards terminated his contract.

lover’s pregnancy

The week was not easy for the striker, after leaving Corinthians, the LeoDias column revealed exclusively that Jô had impregnated his lover, Maiára Quiderolly. Less denying at first, the attacker made himself available to do a DNA test. Even though he denied it, like Jô, the news that the player would take the paternity test caused the lover to revolt, who ended up confirming that the former athlete of the Brazilian team was the father of her child.

A few days after the revelations of the case, the attacker’s wife finally spoke out. In addition to announcing the end of the marriage, Cláudia Silva made strong statements against the player, saying that the attacker had “deviation of character”. Claudia also revealed that Jô has five children out of wedlock.

Watch the video of Jô playing pagode:

