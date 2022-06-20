Afternoon session today: see which movie TV Globo is showing this Monday (20) – Zoeira

Today’s “Afternoon Session”, Monday (20), shows the film “Fake wife” after the chapter of the novel “O Cravo e a Rosa”, at 3:30 pm, on TV Globo. The 2011 work is a romantic comedy, directed by Dennis Dugan, as well as Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

Danny wanted a serious relationship but was unhappy in his attempt at marriage. To circumvent the lack, he starts to experience only flirtation and sex without the slightest commitment. So, he gets on with his life, having his best friend Katherine, single mother of a couple of brats, as his faithful squire. One day, he meets the young Palmer and passion takes over both of them. Willing to marry her, he drops the ball when he invents that he is her friend’s husband.

