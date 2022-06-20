Airport employees steal cargo from iPhones that would fly on a Latam plane

Miami Police arrested airport officials who stole a shipment of iPhones and Apple products valued at more than R$100,000.

Photo of LATAM’s cargo area in Miami – Marty St. George / LATAM





The two employees worked for a third-party company, Cargo Handling Airport Services, providing service for Latam Cargo at Miami Airport. Upon learning of the cargo, valued at $21,728.35 (R$111,986 at current prices), cargo agents Gonzalez Torres and Duardo Vera removed it from the pallet it was on, before it was loaded onto a Boeing 767 that would fly to Santiago do Chile.

The cargo contained five MacBook Pro laptops, 30 AirPods and AirPods Pro headphones, 20 iPhones, and a cable to recharge the devices. The order was from the German logistics company DB Schenker, which belongs to the Federal Railways of Germany.

After removing the boxes from the pallet, they placed it in a garbage can and covered it with a net. Right after they left the boxes in a corner near the wall, they grabbed their jackets and wrapped the goods in them.

The robbery took place on May 1 and the Police went to the Cargo Terminal on the 19th of the same month to retrieve the CCTV footage, which caught the two employees, according to ABC News Local 10.

After investigations progressed and the men were identified, police took the actions that resulted in their arrest on Thursday (16) on charges of 2nd Degree Assault (Grand Theft) and Gang Formation.

If convicted with the maximum sentence, based on the value of the charge, they face up to 30 years in prison and a further 30 years on probation.



