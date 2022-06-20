AMC to produce more series from the Anne Rice universe

With the Interview with the Vampire and The Witching Hour series confirmed, AMC should bet on more content based on Anne Rice’s books.

In an interview with Variety, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment at AMC Studios and AMC Networks, commented on the possibility of new productions based on the late writer’s universe.

“We have other projects under development. They’re not official at the moment, but we plan on having five or six shows in that universe in the next five or six years,” says McDermott.

McDermott also comments that they are planning to build a shared universe between the series – something seen in the productions of Marvel and in the series of DC with the CW, for example.

“And there will be an opportunity to bring in characters from different series to do what we call our ‘all-star’ original series – taking supporting characters and maybe a main character from one or two series to build an original series based on the universe of Anne Rice”.

The first season of Interview with the Vampire, starring Sam Reid like Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis, debuts in the second half of 2022.

The Witching Hour will have Alexandra Daddario and Harry Hamlin in the main cast and could arrive later this year or early 2023.