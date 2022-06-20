Falling prices have been happening gradually in the international market

According to data collected by 3DCenter what every hardware enthusiast has been waiting for is finally happening. NVIDIA and AMD GPU prices returned to manufacturers’ suggested price levels. Even in some places the cards can be found with values ​​below the MSRP.

The downward trend in prices has been going on for a few months in several international markets. We recently reported here that AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs were only 5% above the Manufacturer’s MSRP (MSRP). The news is positive for the hardware market, however there is no way to say that the changes in the international market will be reflected in the prices of GPUs that are practiced here in Brazil.

In any case, data collected by 3DCenter reveals the steady drop in prices for AMD Radeon RX 6000 and Nvidia Geforce RTX 30 cards. While prices for Geforce RTX 30 models are hovering around 2% above MSRP in US$ ) and € (euro), the Radeon RX 6000 can be found on the international market between 6% and 8% below the manufacturer’s suggested price.

From the image above we can see how the prices of GPUs are in free fall. If in December 2021 the values ​​were above 80% of the MSRP, in just over 6 months we have seen significant drops of more than 80%.

The arrival of the next generation of GPUs from AMD and Nvidia should also help to heat up the market. For example, with the arrival of AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 line, by the end of 2022, we could be facing price cuts for the RX 6000 series models, which could present itself as a great opportunity to upgrade PC components. .

Apparently, the market will adapt to a new reality and leave behind the sad days of absurdly high prices, caused by the complications of the pandemic and shortage of components. With price drops, which are also modestly reflected here, it may be the right time to invest in new components, including a GPU you never thought about purchasing.

