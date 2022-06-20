AMD considers Zen 4 CPUs with DDR4 memories for AM4 motherboards already released

Processors would be an upgrade alternative without motherboard replacement. Check rumor details

During CES 2022, AMD CEO Lisa Su stated that even with the launch of the new AM5 socket, the current AM4 standard “would be on the market for a long time”. The same was said by Robert Hallock, director of technical marketing at the company, who made clear the intention to make platforms based on AM4 and AM5 coexist.

Corroborating the information, the Greymon55 insider posted on his Twitter that, according to partner merchants, the AMD would even be planning to launch new models of CPUs based on Zen 4 architecture, compatible with socket AM4.

However, considering the capabilities of AM4-based platforms such as the X570 chipset, it is evident that these new processors would be restricted to DDR4 RAM and PCIe 4.0 technologiessomething that can have some impact on the final performance.

Thus, the high-end segment could be restricted to socket AM5but the current owners of AM4 cards would still have an upgrade route if they are not prepared to shell out large sums for a complete motherboard and RAM swap.

Another interesting point is that the AMD may be seeing adoption barriers for entry-level AM5 platformsprecisely due to the higher cost associated with DDR5 and the manufacture of motherboards compatible with PCIe 5.

Zen4 compatible with AM4. Will it be?

Although the news is encouraging for those who intend to upgrade the processor without changing other hardware components, the insider makes it clear that this is still just an AMD plan, not sure about the release or even about a possible date of arrival on the market.

What gives strength to speculation is that other sources have already mentioned the existence of these AM4 compatible Zen 4 processors. The same information was confirmed by the TechPowerUp website, which cited people linked to the supply chain.

Ryzen 7000 launch

According to AMD, the Release of Ryzen 7000 series of Desktop processors is planned for the month of September 2022. The launch strategy should be similar to that adopted for the 5000 series, meaning that the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 5 7600X models will be the first to hit the market.

All will be based on the AM5 socket, supporting DDR5 and PCI-Express Gen 5 technologies. Read more details about the launch of the new AMD processors in the following article:

Via: TechPowerUp!, WCCFTech Source: Twitter/@greymon55