América-MG’s finances in 2021: in search of investors for SAF and consolidation in the elite, accounts are balanced | sport business

One of the first clubs to admit the intention of founding a SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) and selling part of the capital to investors, América-MG has not yet closed a deal. Marcos Salum, director, has said that he will be selective in choosing a partner.

In its financial statement, the association formalized that there were ongoing negotiations with a US fund, but there was no agreement. The talks ended last December. In February, they restarted with another international group.

Why seek investment this way? Now in its second season in the Brazilian Championship, the mineiros are looking for what is most difficult for entities of this economic size: consolidation in the elite.

And how big is the need? In this text, part of the annual series on the finances of Brazilian football, ge explains to fans what is described in the most recent financial statements. They show the financial picture to 2021 and the challenges for 2022 and beyond.

In a general and summarized way, América-MG has balanced accounts and has been experiencing notable growth in recent years. Which may seem obvious, as every club expands its revenue when it reaches the first division, but with differences to other times when it was in the elite.

In 2021, revenue reached BRL 102 million, the highest number in the association’s history, while debt was more or less at the same level as the previous year, at BRL 108 million. The one-to-one relationship is healthy compared to opponents.

It is only necessary to note that the collection suffers distortion caused by the pandemic. As the 2021 Brasileirão ended only in 2022, part of its revenues was postponed and recorded in the balance sheet for the following year. In other words, in a normal scenario, the billing would have been a little higher in the previous year and a little lower in the past.

América-MG is still a club dependent on revenues from broadcasting rights and awards – which is the rule in the football business in the world, with exceptions only among the most popular.

This is the line that requires care in the interpretation, as it counts in 2021 revenues referring to the 2020 Brasileirão. Anyway, there was a considerable increase in relation to what was received in Series B, which is why stability in the first division is essential.

It is also in this area that prizes for the Copa do Brasil are accounted for, as the money comes from the sale of championship rights. In 2020, the club reached the semifinals and pocketed almost R$18 million. In 2021, elimination in the third phase frustrated expectations.

Sponsorships and advertising were multiplied several times and reached R$ 14 million in 2021. In 2017, also in the first division, the club had obtained R$ 9 million (corrected to present value through the IPCA). In other words, there was real growth.

Among revenues directly linked to the fans – box office, social activities and supporters –, the value registered last year is also a positive highlight. The club is in line with what it has collected in the first division in other seasons, although the audience in the stadium was still restricted for most of the year.

The difficulty lies in the transfers of athletes. Despite América-MG being recognized for the quality of the youth teams, with renowned players revealed in the past, the revenue of this line is still very low and accounts for only 2% of the total.

The assessment of what was the América-MG season in 2021, financially, involves the comparison between budget (with projections made by the board before the year starts) and balance (with results effectively achieved in that period).

In the case of the club, the comparison is not perfect, as the published documents have slightly different criteria. For example: in the budget, awards seem to be contained in the same line as box office, while the balance puts them together with broadcast.

In the budget, the cost of payroll is accrued to other expenses of the football department. On the balance sheet, there is only the remuneration of football, without including other items. So this is another line that should be compared with caution as it is imperfect.

in BRL million Budgeted Accomplished Difference broadcast rights 40 72 32 marketing and commercial 10 14 4 Ticket offices and stadium 18 4 -14 supporter member 10 9 -1 Player transfers 8 two -6 Total 85 102 17 football salary sheet -63 -49 14 Financial result 0 -8 -8 net income 13 -5 -18

Among the revenues, it is possible to say that the performance of the commercial area was even better than what the executive board expected. It is also clear that player sales should have generated more, as there was a difference of R$ 6 million between budgeted and effectively collected.

On the payroll, América-MG has one of the lowest in the national elite. And this is a challenge for the future. As it is the indicator that has the highest correlation with performance, as better players receive higher salaries, this is a point that the Minas Gerais club needs to expand.

In the financial result, interest on debts appears, among other non-sporting aspects. Again, the comparison is impaired, as there was no forecast in the published budget.

The last line, from the net result, shows that the management intended to end 2021 with a surplus (profit) of R$13 million and ended up with a deficit (loss) of R$5 million. There’s no reason for despair.

Although América-MG’s indebtedness remained at the same level as the previous year, the profile improved reasonably. In particular, when analyzing the payment term.

In 2021, the board managed to reduce short-term obligations (payable in less than a year) to BRL 25 million, which represents 28% of all outstanding debt.

Not having pressure on cash for urgent payments is a facility that few clubs have in Brazilian football, even more so considering the challenging situation of the pandemic. América-MG did not reduce its indebtedness, but made it easier to pay in 2022.

Part of this improvement was made through bank loans. The club acquired new credits, mostly with Banco Sicoob, and negotiated payment terms from 2023 onwards.

In the fiscal area, América-MG has its biggest debt. And it was also renegotiated last year, so that the charges are spaced out over time and put less pressure on the cashier.

It is possible to note in the balance sheet the reduction of obligations with Withholding Income Tax (IRRF), which were all in the short term (payable in 2022), through extraordinary installments with the government, which placed them almost entirely in the long term (from 2023).

As it is a club that usually invests little in the purchase of federative and economic rights of players, the debt framed in “others”, in the chart below, is almost zero. There are also suppliers and other companies that provide services to the association.

In view of the plan to sell part of the club-company to investors, América-MG’s financial framework allows at least two conclusions.

First of all, there should be no reason to despair. The club is not broke, on the contrary, and its stability gives its managers time for the best possible negotiation to be made – unlike opponents who sell part of the capital to avoid bankruptcy.

On the other hand, the arrival of money can accelerate the growth that the entity has registered in recent years. For a club with equity, stadium and controlled debt, the sale of part of the SAF can essentially be reversed in investments to qualify football.