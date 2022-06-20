America says it needs to ‘relearn about football’ after unmarked penalty

photo: Reproduction/GE America questions a possible penalty on defender Conti America again criticized the refereeing this Sunday (19th), after not scoring a penalty in the 1-0 defeat to Fortaleza, in Castelo, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. Fortaleza vs America: photos from the game at Castelo by the Brazilian Photos of the game between Fortaleza and America, this Sunday, at Castelo, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship Photos of the game between Fortaleza and America, this Sunday, at Castelo, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship Photos of the game between Fortaleza and America, this Sunday, at Castelo, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship Photos of the game between Fortaleza and America, this Sunday, at Castelo, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship Photos of the game between Fortaleza and America, this Sunday, at Castelo, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship Photos of the game between Fortaleza and America, this Sunday, at Castelo, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship

Coelho criticized referee Leandro Vuaden’s decision not to award a penalty at 38″ of the second half, when he was called by VAR to watch for a possible elbow from Titi, from Fortaleza, in Conti, from Amrica, in the Leo area.

However, after analyzing the play by several cameras, the referee understood that there was no foul and continued the game.

If that’s the penalty, we have to relearn everything about football. pic.twitter.com/zDyixBMblu — America FC %u270A%uD83C%uDFFF (@AmericaMG) June 20, 2022 On social media, the club protested: ‘If this is not a penalty, we have to relearn everything about football’, followed by the video of the move. See below:

Vuaden disagreed with VAR in two moves of the match. At 37′, the video referee understood that Conti was pulled by Titi in the great area, which was also rejected by the ‘owner of the whistle’.

Recent complaints from America

After America drew 0-0 with Fluminense on Wednesday (15), for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship, Euler Arajo, a member of Coelho’s board of directors, got angry with referee Anderson Daronco.

At Independência, the team played with one less since the 11th minute of the first half, when midfielder Al was sent off for elbowing the tricolor defender Nino in the face.

“All his life, this guy hates America, man***. What do you have against America, man? What did America do to you, man***?” What did America do to you, man***?”, complained the leader.

For Vozo’s first goal, referee Douglas Marques das Flores was called to the video booth to evaluate the bid.

In the move, the person in charge of VAR understood that there could have been a possible elbow from Mendoza on Patric. Flores watched the play in the video and decided to validate the goal.