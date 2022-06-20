Android device users may have been victims of the new malware

About a billion downloads made by mobile phones with an operating system android may have been affected by malware. This information was released through the Zimperium security platform.

According to the company, the researchers cataloged 10 types of viruses commonly found in banking applications. Most impressively, these numbers only include the 639 financial apps that are available on the Android system’s app store, Google Play.

The risks of malware

In the aforementioned report by Zimperium, researchers analyzed the 10 types of trojan viruses most commonly found in banking apps. In the United States alone, around 121 apps are often targeted by criminals who spread different malware. These alone already add up to more than 280 million downloads.

Such viruses usually take the form of utility applications, such as, for example, a filter app for social networks. However, its real focus is on infiltrating smartphone systems to steal credentials and perform transfers.

Zimperium found that the most active banking trojan, found in over 50% of the apps analyzed, is Teapot. In this aspect, it was also possible to identify that the Exibe Compact D (Octo) virus was the most used malware about five years ago.

Its most present use, in addition to the United States, was in countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey and Australia. Brazil does not appear among the most affected nations and services, but that does not mean that it is immune. Two attacks aimed directly at Brazilian Itaú users were found, carried out by the ExbotCombat virus.

It was also possible to analyze, through the research, that criminals are not interested in traditional applications. In view of this, they direct their efforts to applications with more modern solutions, such as those that offer investment in cryptocurrencies and digital payments.