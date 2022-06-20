Apple vs Qualcomm: M2 chip makes Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 eat dust in benchmarks

Apple announced the new Silicon M2 chip with the new MacBook models at WWDC22 and now the new processor is finally taking on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 which was introduced in December 2021. The duel fought in the Geekbench 5 benchmark by Twitter user @SkyJuice, where the Apple chip scored 55% higher than the Qualcomm processor.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 benchmark was done using a Lenovo ThinkPad X13s notebook, which scored 1,111 points in single-core and 5,764 in multi-core against 1,919 in single and 8,929 in multiple cores in the Apple M2, which indicates that the chip of the Qualcomm has less than half the processing power found in newer MacBooks.

This difference had already been reported by Sravan Kundojjal, from Strategy Analytics, as according to him Apple is 3 years ahead of the competition in the development of its M family chips.

In addition, reports still indicate that Apple is already working on new variants of this processor for new models that will be presented in 2023 under the name of Silicon M2 Pro, an even more powerful version of the Apple M2 that can debut in a 15″ MacBook. Rumors even report an M2 Max in a compact notebook. On the other hand, Qualcomm says it intends to launch a new chip this year with processing power equivalent to the Apple M1, but this processor should still be dedicated to smartphones and not PCs.

