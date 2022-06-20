Atlético-MG vs Flamengo: see prices and how to buy tickets for the Copa do Brasil match | athletic-mg

Ticket sales began this Monday for Atlético-MG x Flamengo, the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The teams face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Mineirão. Prices range from R$35 to R$230. See the details released by Galo:

The sale of up to two additional tickets per member will be allowed, both with the same discount, one simultaneously with the purchase of the ticket by the plan holder, and another after the beginning of the sale to the general public, according to the scale below, and with the same discount.

Mosaic of Atlético-MG fans at Mineirão

In this Sunday’s game, also between Atlético-MG and Flamengo, but for the Brasileirão, more than 55 thousand fans went to Mineirão, registering the largest audience of Galo as home team this season. The expectation is, once again, a large audience.

6/20 (1 pm) Annual Ticket (Season Ticket) + 1st Additional

6/20 (5pm) Strong and Avenger CNG / Black CNG / International CNG / + 1st Additional

6/21 (8h) CNG Silver / + 1 Additional

6/21 (9h) White CNG / Club CNG / +1 Additional

6/21 (11am) MRV Arena / +1 Additional

6/21 (12 pm) All audiences + 2nd Additional Annual Ticket

6/21 (2 pm) 2nd Additional – Strong and Avenger CNG / Black CNG / International CNG

6/21 (4 pm) 2nd Additional CNG Silver

6/21 (6 pm) 2nd Additional White CNG / CNG Club

6/21 (8pm) 2nd Additional Arena MRV

Online sale closes: 6/22 (6pm)

Discounted prices for members (online sale)

Upper Orange (Gate F) / Lower Orange (Gate F) / Upper Yellow (Gate C) / Lower Yellow (Gate C)

Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International: R$35.00

Silver CNG: BRL 45.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 50.00

Additional: same discount as holder’s category

Non-members: R$100.00

Upper Red (Gate D) and Lower Red (Gate E)

Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International: R$45.50

Silver CNG: BRL 58.50

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 65.00

Additional: same discount as holder’s category

Non-members: R$130.00

Upper Purple (Gates A and B – it is not possible to transit between the gates)

Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International: 56.00

Silver CNG: BRL 72.00

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 80.00

Additional: same discount as holder’s category

Non-members: R$160.00

Lower Purple (Gate A)

Black CNG / Strong and Avenger CNG / International: R$80.50

Silver CNG: BRL 103.50

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 115.00

Additional: same discount as holder’s category

Non-members: R$230.00

Atlético-MG fans at Mineirão

Physical sales to the general public

6/21 (Tuesday): 11am to 6pm, at Labareda

6/22 (Wednesday): 4pm to 10:15pm, North Mineirão Ticket Office

Online sale: 6/20 (1 pm) to 6/22 (6:30 pm)

– The download of the digital ticket to be presented on the cell phone can only be done from 5:30 pm on 6/22.

– The digital ticket entitles you to only one access.

In-person Sale (if it doesn’t sell out online):

6/21 (11am to 5pm): South Mineirão Ticket Office

6/22 (6:30pm to 10:15pm): Integration Ramp ticket office

Sectors: Lower Yellow and Upper Yellow

Visitor Gate: B1 (access through Mineirinho and Integration Road)