Binance has 2,000 open spots: see what they are!

Binance is currently one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, being recognized in several countries besides Brazil.

At a time when several exchanges are laying off employees, Binance is heading in the opposite direction with the opening of more than two thousand new job openings. The brand’s chief executive, Changpeng Zhao, announced the news on his Twitter account. So, to learn more about open opportunities, check out below.

Binance has 2,000 open positions, including home office

According to Binance, the company’s selection process will have a total of four stages. The first step is the analysis of the application, when the first filter among the candidates is made. Then comes the part of the interview itself. Finally, the company makes the offer to the chosen professional, and he goes through the so-called integration to the team.

With this, interested parties can check out the available positions on the Binance careers website. According to the company, the vacancies offer a competitive salary compared to other brands, and the professional can end up receiving the value in cryptocurrencies, if he prefers.

In addition, Binance offers benefits such as health insurance, flexible working hours, with the possibility of remote work, and paid holidays.

Finally, Binance employees will also be able to take advantage of a constant incentive to study, for example from free language classes, in addition to the possibility of international transfers. So, anyone who wants to apply for a job on Binance, just search for opportunities on careers website from the company. Good luck!

Image: Nadezda Murmakova / shutterstock.com