Bitcoin breaks the record for withdrawals and alert is on

Bitcoin (BTC) fell sharply in June 2022 and hit its lowest level in a year and a half. Compared to its all-time high of $69,000, the cryptocurrency hit $20,600, down 70%. BTC follows the uncertainties of the cryptocurrency market, which has lost nearly $300 billion in recent months, exacerbated by the demise of the Luna project.

At the same pace, Ethereum (ETH), the second best-known cryptocurrency, dropped 10% in 24 hours. The asset has fallen 75% since November 2021, when it reached its highest appreciation.

Cryptocurrency market on alert

This scenario is justified by the impacts caused by the inflationary projections of the United States, given the high interest rates. The American Central Bank (Fed) raised the base rate and reached the highest mark in 28 years.

According to experts, crypto-assets are increasingly considered as high-risk and volatile assets. Amid the great uncertainties of the current moment, investors tend to seek safer assets.

The loss of institutional interest in Bitcoin must also be considered. In 2021, there was a significant increase in interest from institutions in the cryptocurrency, which raised its value to $69,000. However, this interest has waned over time and has directly impacted the price now in 2022.

According to data from Glassnode, the largest blockchain data provider, $4.2 billion was withdrawn by investors who no longer wanted to see the numbers in the red. This action is Bitcoin’s biggest historical loss.

What is the minimum value that Bitcoin can reach?

According to experts, considering the asset’s history of declines, Bitcoin has already reached -80% in 2013, 2015 and 2018. At the moment, the drop is 70%. To reach 80%, the cryptocurrency would need to reach $9,000.

To assess how far a drop can go, the 200-week moving average is analyzed. However, this mark has already been reached by Bitcoin. Immediately, the drop could reach US$ 19 thousand.

Bitcoin History

Bitcoin appeared in 2008. Throughout its history, the cryptocurrency has shown intense fluctuations, as is expected in this type of market. In its historical maximum, it reached the equivalent of R$ 370 thousand in Brazil.

Check the history of Bitcoin.

Year Price Valuation 2009 $0.0 0% 2010 $0.3 200% 2011 $4.7 1466.67% 2012 US$ 13.50 154.72% 2013 $805 5,952.63% 2014 $318 -61.02% 2015 $430 36.55% 2016 US$ 963.40 121.98% 2017 US$ 13,850.40 1291.44% 2018 US$ 3,709.40 -72.33% 2019 US$ 7,196.40 88.91% 2020 US$ 28,949 302.13% 2021 US$ 65,979 124.73% Source: InfoMoney

