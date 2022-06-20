Bolsonaro plants fiscal bomb in fuels – 06/20/2022 – Hélio Schwartsman

Fuel prices are not an issue. On the contrary, it is the solution. Since Russia invaded Ukraine and Western countries eased sanctions against Moscow, hydrocarbon energy has become a rarer commodity. It is important that this information reaches people, so that they adopt behaviors consistent with this new reality. Pricing is the best way to communicate this situation. If gasoline goes up too much, the consumer instantly starts saving it. Tariff transparency is something to maintain.

It does not follow that there is not a social problem. But it is not in the price, which is a kind of thermometer of the conjuncture, but in the fact that some people are deprived of access to the good. It is scandalous that Brazilians are cooking with alcohol because they can no longer pay for the gas cylinder. The best answer to this is not general subsidy, as the government and parliament are doing, but help for social groups that really need it. We’re talking gas tickets and bus fares here, not cheap diesel for my truck. And the resources must come from the Treasury explicitly, not from pressure on Petrobras, from the state coffers and other gambiarras.

Even from an electoral point of view, the government maneuver is dubious. Bolsonaro could succeed if he could lower the price of energy and keep it low. But if the pressures of the war and the dollar continue, as is likely, then the tens of billions of reais in subsidies tend to go up in smoke. It’s just that it’s hard for humans to think in terms of counterfactuals. Few will look at the price of gas in October and conclude that the pain of filling up would be even greater without the subsidies.

In fact, the chance of going wrong is so great that I wonder if Bolsonaro, thinking he will lose to Lula, is not just planting a fiscal bomb for his opponent.