Boric, Maduro, López Obrador: How Gustavo Petro Compares to Other Leaders of the Latin American Left

Gustavo Petro was elected president of Colombia in his third attempt

The news traveled the world: Gustavo Petro is the first left-wing president elected in the history of Colombia. But what kind of left, exactly, does he represent?

In the second round of the presidential elections on Sunday (19/06), Petro received 50.44% of the votes against 47.31% of his opponent, the construction magnate Rodolfo Hernández, after more than 99.99% of the votes counted.

Petro is the latest case of a Latin American leftist who comes to power on a wave of social discontent over political class, inequality and economic stagnation. From 2020 onwards, the list also includes Luis Arce, in Bolivia; Pedro Castillo, in Peru; Xiomara Castro, in Honduras; and Gabriel Boric, in Chile.

