Boric, Maduro, López Obrador: How Gustavo Petro Compares to Other Leaders of the Latin American Left

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Gustavo Petro was elected president of Colombia in his third attempt

The news traveled the world: Gustavo Petro is the first left-wing president elected in the history of Colombia. But what kind of left, exactly, does he represent?

In the second round of the presidential elections on Sunday (19/06), Petro received 50.44% of the votes against 47.31% of his opponent, the construction magnate Rodolfo Hernández, after more than 99.99% of the votes counted.

Petro is the latest case of a Latin American leftist who comes to power on a wave of social discontent over political class, inequality and economic stagnation. From 2020 onwards, the list also includes Luis Arce, in Bolivia; Pedro Castillo, in Peru; Xiomara Castro, in Honduras; and Gabriel Boric, in Chile.

These and other representatives of the region congratulated the new president-elect of Colombia. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also on the left, declared in a string of tweets that “Gustavo Petro’s triumph is historic. Colombia’s conservatives have always been obstinate and rigid.”

But there are big differences between these rulers. And comparisons between Petro and other leftist leaders in the region have emerged since he was elected mayor of Bogotá in 2011.

Upon reaching the presidency of the third most populous country in Latin America, Petro’s position on the political spectrum becomes even more important.

Like Lopez Obrador?

Petro was active in the urban and nationalist guerrilla movement of the April 19 Movement (M-19) in the 1970s and 1980s – a past that caused many opponents to try to associate him with the radical left during the campaign.

But the M-19 was demobilized in 1990 and Petro appeared in his third attempt to reach the presidency as a moderate politician, after being elected senator.

“The moderation of some proposals led him to be seen by a sector of the population more as a candidate of the centre-left than a radical left”, Patricia Muñoz Yi, director of postgraduate degree in political science at the Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, Colombia.

In fact, Petro denied that Colombia needs to adopt socialism and that he intends to resort to expropriation or constitutional reforms to allow his reelection, as other leftist Latin American presidents have done.

But he proposed to change the country’s economic system, reduce the extraction of natural resources, carry out an agrarian reform to eliminate unproductive large estates and offer employment in the state to people who cannot find work in the private sector.

“We are going to develop capitalism in Colombia,” Petro said in his victory speech on Sunday, June 19. “Not because we adore him, but because we first need to overcome pre-modernity in Colombia, feudalism.”

Credit, EPA photo caption, Petro called Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro a dictator

Although he has shown sympathy in the past for former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez (whom many of his opponents have also tried to associate with him), Petro has distanced himself from Chávez’s successor, Nicolás Maduro.

“If you ask me if Chávez was a dictator, I’ll say no. If you ask me if Maduro is a dictator today, I’ll say yes,” Petro told Newsweek magazine in 2018.

The president-elect of Colombia named former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Ecuadorian Rafael Correa as references on the left. But others see similarities between Petro and the current Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador – or AMLO, as he is known.

Petro “comes from a tradition of the nationalist and anti-imperialist left, perhaps somewhat similar to the one that inspired López Obrador in Mexico,” according to Yann Basset, a professor of political science at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá.

Basset adds that Petro has “an aggressive style, with speeches that are sometimes populist, which generates a lot of resistance and fears that his government has somewhat authoritarian traits, again in the style of what has been happening in Mexico”.

Credit, government of Mexico photo caption, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador publicly supported Petro at the end of the Colombian election campaign

Now 68 years old, López Obrador was elected in 2018 as Mexico’s first left-wing president in seven decades. And this month, AMLO caused controversy by supporting Petro, saying the candidate was facing a “dirty war” as he did in Mexico – something the Colombian foreign ministry called “interference” in the country’s affairs.

How Boric?

There are also similarities between the way in which Petro arrives at the presidency of Colombia and Gabriel Boric in Chile, in December 2021. Analysts indicate that both won their elections after social unrest that revealed the exhaustion with the establishment and with the economic model of their respective countries. countries.

Both Petro and Boric promised structural reforms to guarantee peace, with the State at the center of their social, economic and environmental care projects.

By choosing Francia Márquez as vice president – the first black woman, feminist and environmentalist to hold the position -, Petro demonstrated her willingness to address issues of gender, race and climate, defended by a younger left, such as that represented by Boric, according to Yann Basset.

He adds that all this occurred despite the tensions faced by Petro’s campaign by feminist sectors, who accused him of surrounding himself with “old school” politicians with a sexist vision.

In terms of social issues, the president-elect of Colombia also defended women’s access to abortion and promised to guarantee rights to a diversity of sexual orientation.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The vice president-elect of Colombia, Francia Márquez, gave new air to Gustavo Petro’s campaign.

All this, combined with his proposal to eliminate the prohibitive approach to drugs, makes Gustavo Petro closer to figures like former Uruguayan president José Mujica – another former guerrilla – than to other more classic left-wing politicians in the region.

But it is clear that the electoral program and the form of government are different things, even more so in a polarized country with clear power struggles.

Colombia expert at the Washington Office for Latin American Affairs (WOLA) Adam Isaacson believes it is not yet clear what kind of left-wing ruler Petro will represent after he takes office in August.

His question is “Petro’s personality,” he explains. “Whether he will resist the controls on his power or will he be more like Boric, Mujica or Lula, releasing some of his grip on command.”