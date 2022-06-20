Brazil wins a medal of each color at the Beach Volleyball World Cup – 06/19/2022

Brazil had the best possible campaign in the playoffs of the Beach Volleyball World Championship. In the women’s, there was only one possibility of a medal, and won gold with Duda and Ana Patrícia. In the men’s, without being able to compete against the excellent Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sorum, he won a silver with Renato Andrew/Vitor Felipe and a bronze with André Stein/George.

If Duda and Ana were perfect in women’s, with eight wins in eight games and only one set lost, in men’s the Norwegian duo showed why they are Olympic champions. In eight matches, they also only lost one set, in the round of 16. Then they tried to be Brazil’s executioners: 2-0 against Alison/Guto, 2-0 against André/George and 2-0, today, against Renato and Vitor Felipe, partial on 21/15 and 21/16.

Of the four Brazilian men on the podium, only the Espírito Santo André Stein, world champion in 2017 with Evandro, already had a medal in a competition of this level. And they all train in the same place, CT Cangaço, in João Pessoa (PB), under the command of Ernesto Vogado. It is a shift in the axis of men’s beach volleyball in Brazil, from the Rio/Vila Velha double to Paraíba.

Also in common is the fact that none of the four have participated in the Olympic Games, which means that they are the renewal of Brazilian beach volleyball, which went blank in Tokyo, for the first time in an Olympics. Of those who failed in Japan, only Alison (with Guto) and Bruno Schmidt (with Saymon) went to the Worlds. Evandro and Álvaro Filho did not qualify.

While Brazil disputed the final and third place decision at the World Cup in Rome, Alison announced, via the press office, that she ended the duo with Guto and that she will treat a plantar fasciitis, with no prospect of returning to the courts. In the statement, she said that she ‘has plans’ for Paris 2024, but that the priority now is to recover from the pain in her right foot.

The Olympic race starts only next year, but the World Cup in Rome showed Renato/Vitor Felipe and André/George as favorites to get the two quotas in the country. Of the four, the youngest is Renato Andrew, who won two Under-19 World Cups at the base (one of them with his twin brother Rafael) and is pointed out as a great player revealed by Brazil in recent cycles. He is only 22 years old. George is 25 and André is 27. The oldest of the group is Vitor Felipe, 31.

The trend is for the other pairs to reorganize, especially now that Guto, 28, has no partner. Among the main names in the country, Bruno Schmidt is 35, Saymon is 28, and both Evandro and Álvaro Filho are 31. Brazil’s representatives in Paris are unlikely to come out of this group.