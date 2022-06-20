Brazilian giant surpasses Botafogo and closes the hiring of Lucas Leiva, informs GE

Clube carioca was very close to the athlete, but it was not possible to close the contract

The Brazilian Lucas Leiva, with a great stint with the Liverpool shirt, is back in Brazilian football. The player, who was, until then, Botafogo’s target, closed with the Guild for the Serie B dispute and is back to the gaucho giant 15 years later.

Lucas Leiva is expected to undergo medical examinations at the club later this week. If all goes well, he will sign a bond until the end of the year 2023. The information on the new signing of Grêmio is from the Globo Esporte portal.

With Grêmio, Lucas accepted to earn less to return to the club of his heart, but put in a contract a salary increase in case of access to Serie A. Currently, Grêmio occupies one of the vacancies that go up to the first division.

Before Grêmio, Botafogo came very close to closing with the player. The carioca club was willing to offer double the salary in relation to other interested parties and even had advanced conversations with the athlete. However, his love for Grêmio weighed more.

Grêmio’s sire, Lucas Leiva lived a great heyday with the colors of the mighty Liverpool, from England. After England, he went to Italy, where he also had a good time with the colors of Lazio.