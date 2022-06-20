Britney Spears brings together the best of the 2000s in marriage; Look

Britney Spears brought together icons from the 2000s at her wedding (photo: reproduction / instagram @madonna)

news summary:

Britney Spears married personal trainer Sam Asghari in a ceremony in the United States

The singer received famous friends like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez

She wore a wedding dress designed exclusively by Donatella Versace.

Britney Spearsthe eternal princess of pop, is still very influential in the music market and had famous friends at her wedding party with her personal trainer Sam Asghari. The ceremony took place in the United States this Thursday (9).

On the guest list were Donatella Versace, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez. A video of the moment of the meeting of the five icons of the 2000s featured a video in which they appear singing “Vogue”, by Madonna.

Other records of the moment show Britney and Drew dancing on the dance floor and Madonna and the bride reproducing the traditional kiss they shared on stage at the 2003 VMAs. The youngest of the group, Selena Gomez, experienced a revival when she found artists who were part of her formation. .

For the union, the artist had a wedding dress by the Versace brand and designed by Donatella herself. “This dress is constructed of delicate double-sided silk with a portrait-shaped neckline around the shoulders that is held up with a row of pearl buttons,” the businesswoman said on social media.