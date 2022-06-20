Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo, will have his right knee operated and won’t be back until 2023 | Flamengo

Flamengo announced this Monday that Bruno Henrique will have to operate on his right knee because of the multi-ligament injury that occurred in the match against Cuiabá, last Wednesday. In this way, the striker is out for the remainder of the season.

The forecast is 10 to 12 months of recovery. If he follows the schedule, he will return between April and June 2023, missing all of Carioca, the Libertadores group stage and the beginning of the Brasileiro.

With Bruno Henrique’s injury, the signing of Everton Cebolinha becomes even more important. The agreement with the striker has not yet been announced by the red-black board, but there is total agreement with the player and Benfica.

On Sunday, before the 2-0 defeat by Atlético-MG, at Mineirão, Flamengo players entered the field with a banner in honor of Bruno Henrique.

On Thursday, the striker underwent an initial examination, but the knee was very swollen and there was no confirmation of the need for surgery, which only happened on Monday.

Even before the re-examination on Monday, the club and the player acknowledged that the injury was serious. Bruno Henrique posted the following message on Thursday.

“Dear God. In your hands I place my worries, cares and problems. In your wisdom I place my paths, my directions and my goals. In your love I place my life!”

On the same day, he posted a thank you for the messages of support.

“I’m getting a lot of messages of support, I can’t answer everyone. I came here to leave my thanks to everyone, have a good night”.

