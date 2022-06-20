Camera captures accident between car and motorcycle that killed young man in Indaial

A security camera captured the moment when an accident between a car and a motorcycle on Marechal Floriano Peixoto street, Estrada das Areias neighborhood, in Indaial, this Saturday, 18. Bryan Schulz de Oliveira, 16, who was riding the motorcycle, died in the accident. .

Accident

Samu, the Indaial Volunteer Fire Department and the Arcanjo-03 helicopter attended to the incident.

The driver of the Biz motorcycle was seriously injured and was taken to Hospital Beatriz Ramos, in Indaial. Bryan and the conductor were 16 years old. The 20-year-old driver of the car was unharmed.

The Military Police was at the scene for the legal proceedings.

Check out the video:

