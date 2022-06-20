CBF sets referees for Atlético and Cruzeiro matches in Copa do Brasil

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico and Staff Images Atltico and Cruzeiro will face Flamengo and Fluminense, respectively, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) defined this Monday (20th) the referees of the first round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, which will be played on June 22 and 23.

The only match of this phase that still hasn’t had its referee defined was América x Botafogo. The first match between miners and cariocas will only take place on the 30th (Thursday), at 7 pm, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte.

athletic

Cearense Football Federation referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique officiating the first leg of the classic between Atltico and Flamengo The professional has played in 14 games this season.

Galo will face the red-black team this Wednesday (22), at 21:30, in Mineiro.

cruise

The first match of the duel between Cruzeiro and Fluminense will be refereed by the referee from Goiás, Andr Castro, 48 years old. So far, he has played in ten games this season.

The celestial team will face the tricolor this Thursday (23), at 7 pm, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro.

Check out the referees of all the matches on the 22nd and 23rd of June: