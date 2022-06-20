CBLOL 2022: FURIA overcomes Covid and shines with Goot; “United”, says Envy | lol

FURIA’s League of Legends team had more problems at the beginning of the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian Championship (CBLOL) than in the initial tournament of the season, but they already have a better campaign than in the 1st Split, with four wins. The unbeaten record, after two weeks of qualifying, was achieved by the team even with cases of Covid-19 among the players and with an emergency change that became strategic, with hunter Gabriel “Goot” managing to replace Filipe “Ranger” very well. In a press conference, Bruno “Envy” commented on the good moment of FURIA, detailed the situation in the team due to Covid-19 and explained the use of Goot.

Without making any changes to the main squad from the 1st to the 2nd Split, FURIA had to urgently resort to Goot, from the club’s academy team, to replace Ranger, who, diagnosed with Covid-19 on the eve of the start of CBLOL, could not accompany the team at the Riot Games studio in São Paulo for the Week 1 games.

Against KaBuM, in the 1st round, and Liberty, in the 2nd, Goot did well, and FURIA started the championship with 2-0. In Week 2, with Ranger already recovered, the team chose to keep Goot as a starter and scored two more wins, against INTZ and RED Canids Kalunga.

At a press conference this Sunday, Envy explained that the team had already been using Goot in part of training, but that he had to anticipate his debut because of Ranger’s Covid-19. The young athlete had never played in CBLOL before and, like FURIA in this 2nd Split, he is undefeated.

“Goot’s entry was a bit of a surprise, because we hadn’t planned on putting him in the first week. We were already taking turns in training a little before starting CBLOL, but Ranger’s covid made him start earlier. I think that from these training sessions to CBLOL, we have been doing well. With the two hunters, we’ve been playing pretty well. They bring two different styles, which is a good thing. We can change that for the playoffs and use that as an ace in the hole.

Asked if, because of the performances, Goot had taken over the title of Ranger, Envy replied:

– I think not. We will continue to take turns with the two, to see who is better for each game. Nothing is certain yet.

It wasn’t just Ranger who tested positive for Covid-19 on FURIA. Before CBLOL started, Envy himself had the disease. This Week 2, the top Francisco “fnb” was also diagnosed and had to play from home, while the rest of the team did not attend the Riot Games studio and played the two matches of the 3rd and 4th rounds remotely, from the club’s training center. O ge found that assistant coach Luiz “ONMETA” also contracted the coronavirus.

At the press conference, Envy admitted that the cases of Covid-19 came to disrupt training.

“It certainly got in the way. In about three days of training, when I had it and then when the fnb had it now, the performance drops, because you are worse, more tired. We missed a few days of training, but I think we handled it well.

Envy also commented that he did not expect such a good start at CBLOL. In the 1st Split, the team lost in the debut and then got three wins, ending the second week with one defeat and three triumphs.

— I didn’t expect such a good start of ours, with 4-0. Before CBLOL started, we weren’t having such good training, the results weren’t the best, but I think we managed to find each other. All the effort and work we put into Split 1 and bootcamps is starting to pay off. People are starting to have the same game ideas and players are having a connection. We are playing more together.

CBLOL 2022: FURIA defeats RED Canids Kalunga in the 4th round of the 2nd Split

Prior to this year’s two editions of CBLOL, FURIA did two bootcamps, which helped the team evolve, in Envy’s opinion.

— Our first bootcamp was more for us to get to know each other as a person, to talk about our ideas and philosophies of the game, there was no way to define an identity well. But, during the 1st Split, I think we managed to understand a lot about how we work and, from this 2nd, we managed to be much more cohesive, with the five players doing the same thing.

With a super team set up for the 2022 season, FURIA was in 4th position of the 1st Split and, with this start of the 2nd Split, cheered up the crowd again. But Envy believes that the team’s game, although it has evolved, is still far from the public’s expectation and can improve further.

— What the public expected from FURIA is more than what we are showing, because. when you talk about a super team, you expect it to be like Flamengo in 2019. The public puts the bar of expectations very high, and it’s certainly possible for us to improve more – declared Envy, referring to Flamengo’s campaign in the 1st CBLOL 2019 split, in which the team won 20 victories and had only one defeat in the qualifying phase.

In Week 3, FURIA will play Rensga, in the 5th round, on June 25, at 17:00 pm (Brasilia time), and Miners, in the 6th round, on the 26th, at 15:00 pm.