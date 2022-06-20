Check out all the controversies that took Ezra Miller out of DC

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Ezra Miller reached stardom in 2014 with Madame Bovary, alongside Mia Wasikowska in the production of director Sophie Barthes. He quickly became even better known, being called up to the franchise. fantastic beasts and to interpret the Flash of the DCEU, the new cinematic phase of DC Comics.

HBO’s The Last of Us Filming Closed

The star was to be one of the big stars of the DC Extended Universebut in the last years he got involved with great controversies and ended up being removed by the Warner. However, Miller came back to act in the last week and DC confirmed that the actor will no longer follow in the films of the publisher. Understand what were the controversies, and why the promising actor will not continue as Flash in DCEU after the hero’s first solo movie.

Image: nerdy armchair

Fight with fan in Iceland and arrest in Hawaii

The controversies involving Ezra Miller started in 2020, in a bar in the city of Reykjavik, in Iceland, the actor ended up fighting with a fan. According to witnesses, Miller attacked a group of fans in response to their approach, which he ended up not liking. The fact reverberated around the world, in addition, people in the place ended up recording the scene, see below:

In March of this year, the actor ended up getting involved in a big mess in the hawaii, where he attacked a man with a karaoke microphone. The problem started when he became angry after a group of people had chosen “Shallow”, by Lady Gaga with Bradley Cooper, on the music machine.

New Stranger Things Episodes Will Be Absolute Chaos

In addition, in April also in Hawaii, Ezra was arrested after throwing a chair at a party, where he ended up hitting a woman. However, he was eventually released after local police began investigating the case.

Hostel robbery threat and rapper problems

not yet hawaii, Miller was charged with threats and attempted robbery at a hotel where he was staying. Two residents of the island filed a request for a protection order against the actor, after what happened.

While he was arrested on both occasions in Hawaii, the actor was accused of releasing tracks by a rapper without authorization. The fact was reported by Oliver Ignatius and the rapper Ghais Guevara, who claimed that Miller had stolen songs from the artist by publishing them without the credits.

Drug and alcohol offer for teenagers and new restraining order

More recently, parents of Tokata Iron Eyes, a well-known activist for the rights of Native American peoples, accused the actor of offering drugs to the 14-year-old girl. According to them, in 2016 Miller would have offered LSD, alcohol and marijuana to the young woman. Dakota’s friendship with Ezra was confirmed, as the actor took the young woman to London in 2017 to visit the studios of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Themthat the young woman was a fan.

Image: Disclosure

Now in the last week, Ezra Miller had his name involved in another great controversy, where another restraining order was requested against the actor. According to the Daily Beast, Massachusetts police opened an investigation into the actor after he allegedly threatened a mother and her 12-year-old non-binary son.

Actress details intense training in Mission: Impossible 7

The case would have occurred in February, when the woman and her son were at a neighbor’s house and Miller invaded the place. Located in Greenfield, the house is approximately 40 miles from the actor’s ranch in Stamford, Vermont.

With so many controversies, Ezra Miller ended up being dismissed from the Warnerbut only after the release of the solo film by The Flash. According to rumors, as the film would already be recorded, the A.D decided to use the publisher’s multiverse theme to change the protagonist’s actor, not requiring a remake of the feature.